Southern Appalachian Labor School and Jean Evansmore were named hometown heroes by West Virginia Can't Wait.
"Hometown heroes" honored
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Viola Marshall passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Honaker #2 Cemetery Arnett, WV.
A Celebration of Sharon's life will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Manor House Apartments, 624 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV with Bishop Herman Bryant officiating. To read more about Sharon's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfeefh.com. Arrangements by Calfee Fune…
Wilder Shane, left just before he was born February 23, 2022, Logan Regional Medical Center. Service 1 pm Wednesday, March 2, in the Pentecostal House of Prayer, Lynco. Burial Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Sharley L. "Sissy" Stover, 84 of Lewisburg passed away February 26, 2022 at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea after a long illness. Sissy was born October 12, 1937 at Blue Pennant WV. She was the daughter of the late Charley and Louise Maye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennet…