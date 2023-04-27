The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has announced that homeowners meeting certain income qualifications who have had financial hardships can qualify for up to $28,800 in tax-free money from a program through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF).
According to WVHDF special programs manager Jessica Greathouse, this program, called the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program, funded by the American Rescue Act, helps with housing costs including past-due mortgages, utilities, taxes, insurance, homeowners association fees, and other expenses. Marcus Wilkes, housing counselor with SALS, said the Homeowners Rescue Program has a special focus since the current month is Housing Stability Awareness Month in West Virginia and June is National Homeownership Month. Anyone interested in the program can call 1-844-542-0035 or visit the WVHDF’s webpage at www.wvhdf.com/housingstability.
Greathouse reports that up to $35 million is available in West Virginia from WVHDF. An application portal is available at wvhomerescue.com, and direct help can be provided from the WVHDF. As an example, Greathouse noted eligibility requirements for a family of four in Kanawha County can make more than $90,000 and still qualify for the program. An application may take 25 or 30 minutes to complete online before being submitted to the WVHDF.
For further information, contact the West Virginia Housing Development Fund or the Southern Appalachian Labor School at 304-250-7627 or sals@citynet.net.
