A resident of a Beckley subdivision has asked the City of Beckley to provide street lights in his neighborhood, but city officials said Wednesday that Beckley code does not require the city to do so.
Lee Tucker, 51, said Wednesday that he had approached city officials two years ago to ask that the city install lights at Woodlands Village. Tucker said he paid nearly $50,000 for his lot, which is one of the biggest lots in the division, which he said currently has 21 nicer homes.
Woodlands Village is within city limits, just off the East Beckley Bypass and within walking distance of the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex and hiking and biking trails and within five miles of the area's major retail and dining hub. The village is situated in Ward 4.
Homes in the subdivision are built under covenants that aim to maintain homeowners' investment and property values, according to the Woodlands Village website at https://www.beavercoal.com/woodlands-village
The developer, Woodland Properties LLC, took pains to develop a specific look, said Tucker. He appreciates the underground wiring that the developer requires and does not balk at paying his homeowners' association fee.
"I like it because I'm close to everything," he said of Woodlands Village, adding that he and his wife combined homes with Tucker's mother-in-law and built a home with an in-law suite at the woodsy subdivision. "It is nice here. It really is.
"The hospital's right up the road. Shopping's up the road. You don't have to go nowhere, and you still feel like you're out in the woods.
"It's super quiet in the evenings, especially in the summer, but we have those few things (that need fixed)."
Lighting is his major concern. Tucker does not believe there is anything in city code that would prevent the city from adding street lights for people who live in the subdivision.
Tucker said Roy Shrewsbury of Woodland Properties LLC, one of the developers of the property, told him that he would permit the city to add street lamps but that the developers do not have any plans to add lights.
Shrewsbury declined Tuesday to comment on lighting. Tucker said that his contract with the developer did not specifically mention lighting, adding that he and some other residents would be willing to pay a few hundred dollars to get street lighting.
Tucker said he wants the lights added as a security measure. Tucker's own daughter is on the autism spectrum. For her protection and the protection of seniors and other children in the division, Tucker said that he would like the city or the developer to construct the lights for residents.
"Everybody else here in the city has street lights," said Tucker, who is a coal miner. "We're just asking for a few street lights. I wouldn't think it would be that expensive.
"I spent a lot of money. I work hard for my money, and I want some nice things."
He added that the subdivision is growing and has potential to benefit the city economically, as it continues to develop. Tucker believes it is in the best interest of the city to provide lighting and to consider adding sidewalks.
Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price said Wednesday that Tucker had approached him some time ago about having lights installed at Woodlands Village.
"Myself along with (Board of Public Works Director) Jerry Stump and Appalachian Power have done professional studies and gotten prices for street lights in Woodlands Village," said Price. "However, it's the city's policy that the city will take over expense of the upkeep once things are built or installed by the developer."
Price said that the developer had built roads and installed fire hydrants and that the City of Beckley now maintains both and pays a monthly tariff on behalf of the subdivision to Beckley Water Company.
"The same would be for the street lights," said Price. "Once installed, the city would pay the monthly fees charged by the power company, which would add up to several thousand dollars per year."
Price said it is the responsibility of the developer to add street lights. He suggested Woodland Properties add the street lamps in phases.
Tucker said he would settle for just half of the around 40 lights that Price's study recommended.
"Whoever is responsible, I wish they would step up and take care of it," Tucker said. "Even if it took two or three years, if the city was going to have to end up biting the bullet and step up to the plate, we could do, maybe, 10 this year and 10 next year.
"At least it's something, because, right now, we don't have nothing."
City treasurer Billie Trump also said that the city is not required to add the street lamps but will pay tariffs and maintenance on the lights, once an individual homeowner or a developer erects the lamps.
Trump said city code has rules on lighting and the type of light, the location and the construction of light poles, but there is no requirement that the City of Beckley provides lighting, outside of parking areas and multi-family high-rise dwellings.
"A lighting survey was done, and approximately 40 street lights were recommended for this area," Trump said.
He said he met with Councilman Price and Stump and that the officials considered two types of lights at Woodlands Village — a post-top light on a 17-foot fiberglass pole, at a cost of $30,988, and a conventional street light on a 30-foot wooden pole, with a projected cost of $32,000 for 40 lights.
Each was to be installed with underground utilities.
Trump reported the annual tariff that the city would pay for the lights was $3,400 for the post tops and $4,900 for the conventional lights.
"The city would add the lights to the tariff after they were installed and bear the not inconsiderable cost of keeping them on," Trump promised.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday that Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon and city attorney Bill File have been notified of Tucker's request.
Trump said that Code Enforcement officers would have a better understanding of whether nuances in code could require a developer to add street lamps.
He added that the developer of Cranberry Pointe in Maxwell Hill built the development's lamps and that the city now pays the tariff.
Meanwhile, Tucker and his family are in the dark. They said two entrance street lights, which the city placed when the subdivision was being built, have been dark for more than a year.
"All we're wanting to try to do is get some street lights," he said.
Tucker and two more residents said Wednesday that they also want the city to require Suddenlink to provide service at the subdivision. Suddenlink has continually refused, the residents reported.