Beckley Police Department officers took a homeless woman to a local health care facility for evaluation after receiving multiple 911 calls that she was crawling naked along Main Street and other downtown roads on Jan. 3, BPD Lt. Dave Allard reported.
Motorists captured images of the woman, whom Allard identified as 53-year-old Adina Bryant. Allard added that Bryant is listed as being "homeless" on the criminal complaint against her.
Cell phone videos show a white woman crawling naked down the middle of Main Street and blocking traffic on the afternoon of Jan. 3.
"Patrol located her after numerous calls, and she was taken to a local health facility for evaluation," said Allard on Wednesday.
BPD has issued a warrant for Bryant's arrest on a charge of indecent exposure.