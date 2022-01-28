With temperatures fluctuating from the teens to just below freezing this week, employees and volunteers with the Raleigh County Community Action Association braved the cold to perform their annual point-in-time homeless count.
Leah Deitz-Jackson, the marketing and development specialist with the Raleigh County Community Action Association, said the purpose of the count is to be able to find and offer assistance to the county’s most vulnerable people.
“The people that are out in the coldest days, those are the highest risk people,” Deitz-Jackson said. “Those are the people that feel like they have nowhere else to go and have the least amount of resources.”
In this year’s count, which started 4 p.m. Wednesday and lasted for the next 24 hours, Deitz-Jackson said they identified a total of 11 homeless individuals in Raleigh County.
Deitz-Jackson said she’s well aware that there are likely more than 11 people in Raleigh County who do not have permanent housing, but the 11 people they identified were ones who have fewer resources than others in similar situations.
She assumed that some, who might have otherwise been part of their count had the weather been warmer, may have spent the night at a friend’s house or at Beckley’s warming center or sought assistance from the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center.
“Anybody would choose to do something else under those conditions,” Deitz-Jackson said. “So that really gives us a picture of the highest risk individuals. We know that the numbers are going to be less during an extremely cold night, but we also know that the people that are out there are the highest risk.”
To get a better picture of the work that goes into the annual point-in-time homeless count, Brittany Caron, the housing director for the Raleigh County Community Action Association, brought The Register-Herald along Thursday morning while she and two other staff members continued with the count.
At around 10 a.m., Caron along with Esther Wilson, the housing case manager, and Hanna Ketterling, an outreach specialist, all piled into a single SUV to resume the count, which started at midday Wednesday.
They started by discussing a few locations in Beckley, including a few wooded areas and abandoned homes, where they thought people might be staying.
Regardless of whether somebody is ready to receive assistance or not, Ketterling said the goal is to let people who are homeless know about the resources that are out there and ultimately ensure that people don’t freeze to death.
“Some people don't even know about us,” said Ketterling, whose daily job mirrors what is done during the point-in-time homeless count.
“But we've been putting up flyers and letting all the police departments know so when they come across (someone who is homeless), they have a business card to give out.”
While the group was prepared to give out packets of information as well as a care packet with a blanket and other necessities, they did not find any homeless people camped in wooded areas and staying in abandoned homes while driving around Beckley for over an hour Thursday morning.
Ketterling said she believed it likely many had sought shelter at the warming station, which is open until 8 a.m., or had already left whatever location they had stayed in overnight.
“It’s all just part of the process,” Ketterling said.
If they had found someone, Caron said the first step would have been working to establish a connection.
“So I’d start with introduce myself and let them know that we're not here to mess with any of their things. Just kind of reassure them that we're here to help them, explain what we do and see if they're interested,” she said. “Some are, some aren’t and some can be a little bit standoffish so you just try to find something that you can connect with them on the same level, and then try to get them to open up.”
She added that with every new homeless person they meet, they follow a “trauma informed approach.”
“Just being aware of the trauma that they have experienced and being sensitive to that. Basically, it's a fancy word for empathy,” Caron said.
“With a trauma informed approach, there's also no stipulations to you helping them get into housing or any type of assistance because the end goal is housing, but if that's not what they want at that time, then we're not going to force it on them.”
Caron said people often have the wrong perception when it comes to why a person is homeless. Typically, people think the worst: that it’s because of drugs or just a person’s desire not to work, she said.
“There is not one type of factor,” Caron said. “A lot of it stems from broken-down relationships or just somebody in a bad spot. There are a lot of people who are just one paycheck away from becoming homeless.
When I was a single mom, I could have been one paycheck away, and I would have been on the streets. So, it's not any one thing. It's not because of drugs. It's not just because of broken-down relationships. It's hit and miss with anything. Anybody is susceptible to becoming homeless.”
For people who are willing to accept assistance, Caron said they have a number of programs to help individuals obtain housing.
“A lot of people just say that we give them a free handout but we're not giving them a handout, we're giving them a hand up,” she said. “We’re trying to lift those people up who are in a hard spot and make sure that they have a sustainable house and sustainable employment. We're giving them life skills to better themselves.”
Deitz-Jackson said that information gathered for Raleigh County over the course of Wednesday and Thursday will be submitted to the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, which is compiling point-in-time homeless counts from across the state.
“They'll take that information and be able to process it and use it and look at the bigger picture because they will have the numbers for the entire state,” she said. “That will help them identify areas that there might be more people at greater risk and help to coordinate efforts to help all of these people.”
The point-in-time homeless count is conducted annually across the nation as a stipulation of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For anyone currently experiencing homelessness, Deitz-Jackson said they can find assistance at the Raleigh County Community Action Housing Department at 104 Mccreery St. in Beckley or by calling 304-860-1921.
The Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, at 103 S. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, can also provide assistance. Its number is 304-255-9124.