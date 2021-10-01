After celebrating Homecoming from home last year due to the pandemic, Concord University and the Mountain Lion community are scheduled to gather for in-person events this year.
Homecoming 2021 activities are planned from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 with festivities for alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends of the university and neighbors in the community. Highlighting the agenda is the Homecoming football game set on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Mountain Lions take on West Liberty at Callaghan Stadium with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Earlier in the week, Paralympian Jonathan Gore shares his story about the journey that led him to Tokyo to compete – and offer a stellar performance – in the 2020 Paralympic Games. Gore is the featured speaker for Concord’s Disability Awareness Month event on Tuesday, Oct 5. His presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom.
The theme for this year’s Homecoming is Video Games, and students are competing with costumes and banners, and billboards which will be placed on campus during the week. Other creations will be displayed in the Homecoming parade.
The parade runs along Vermillion Street, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, followed by the bonfire in the Valley. Col. Jan Cahill, superintendent of the West Virginia State Police and a 1991 Concord graduate, is serving as grand marshal. Organizations interested in participating in the parade may register online.
Events on Friday, Oct. 8, include the Concord Athletic Department Golf Tournament at Pipestem State Park starting at 8 a.m. CU After Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the President's House. Reservations are required.
The Golden Grads Breakfast, an invitation-only event for the Class of 1971 and a new Homecoming event, will beat 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the President’s House.
Keg & Eggs, a game day brunch, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 outside of University Point.
For more information on Homecoming 2021 events at Concord University, contact advancement@concord.edu or 304-384-6311. A schedule of events is at https://www.concord.edu/homecoming.aspx