The Greenbrier Valley Home and Garden Tour Committee met on Monday, May 9, to finalize plans for the Home and Garden Tour scheduled for June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tour tickets are on sale for $25. A garden-designed queen raffle quilt, “Purple Mountain Majesty,” will be on display Friday, June 3, at the Visitors Center with tickets on sale for $5 each or three for $10.
Tour and raffle tickets are available from members of the following garden clubs: Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House and Garden Club, Old White Garden Club and Savannah Garden Club. The Visitors Center in Lewisburg and Gillespies in White Sulphur Springs also have Tour tickets.