Hold on tight, Gauley Season ready to provide adrenaline rush

Calling all seekers of a spine-tingling adrenaline rush.
The countdown to Gauley Season – with rides through heart-thumping class V whitewater rapids – has officially begun as America’s newest national park will offer daring whitewater rafters from around the world the opportunity to take on some of the world's top whitewater runs.
Each fall, more than 40,000 people flock to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to experience this once-in-a-lifetime thrill during the six-week period also known far and wide and especially locally as Gauley Season.
Each year, controlled releases from the Summersville Dam are scheduled for six weeks beginning after Labor Day, letting loose 44 million gallons of water into the Gauley River and creating premier whitewater rafting conditions.
This year’s releases begin the weekend of Sept. 9 and are scheduled to run until the weekend of Oct. 15.
Whitewater rafting in West Virginia has become an enduring tradition for thousands living across the country, as there are no better runs to excite rafting veterans than Gauley Season.
Randy Ebersole, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., began his whitewater rafting hobby in 1978, taking his first trip down the Upper Gauley River in 1989. From then on, he shared his enthusiasm, and organized trips with large groups of friends numbering from 30 to 45 people to join in on the excitement.
“After my first Gauley Season, I thought to myself, OK, that was fun, I’ve done it. I can check it off the list,” Ebersole said. “But that quickly turned into planning another trip for the following year. Thirty-four years later, we’re still coming back. Each time the group looks a little different; we return with some of the same folks and bring newbies along too.”
Gauley Season is welcoming to all walks of life. One trip Ebersole organized had a 26-year-old and a 72-year-old present. He’s had friends join from all over the country, from states such as Florida, Washington, Texas and New Jersey, to name a few.
“One of the craziest things about Gauley Season is the controlled unpredictability of it all,” Ebersole stated. “It’s ‘controlled’ because of the seasoned guides. But even those guides will admit that they don’t always know what will happen on the river. It’s what keeps me coming back. And I’m looking forward to returning to my home away from home, West Virginia, in September.”
The Upper, Middle and Lower Gauley River make approximately 25 miles of world-class whitewater. The Upper Gauley is best for those looking for more of an intense, pulse-pumping adventure. Here you will find legendary Big 5 rapids – Insignificant, Pillow Rock, Lost Paddle, Iron Ring and Sweets Falls. This section is steep, fast and technical, rightfully earning its nickname: the Beast of the East.
The Middle Gauley provides a nice, calm reprieve between the Upper and Lower sections and is a great litmus test to decide if you are ready for the Lower. While not as steep and challenging as the Upper, the Lower Gauley holds its own as a high-quality section of whitewater.
The Lower Gauley really shines with its scenic cliff lines at Canyon Doors and Junkyard. Rapids like Upper Mash and Lower Mash will get your blood pumping.
Gauley Season 2022 will include 22 scheduled water releases, with an extra hour of release scheduled for Sept. 17-19.
l l l
- The Summersville Dam is the second largest dam of its kind in the United States, according to the West Virginia Tourism Office. The water releases drop 44 million gallons of water into the Gauley River at a rate of 50+ mph, creating premier whitewater rafting conditions. That volume is enough to fill one Olympic-size pool every 10 seconds.
- With 2,023 miles of whitewater, West Virginia has the greatest density in the U.S.
- The first commercial rafting business in West Virginia was founded in 1968. Five decades later, rafting in the Mountain State has grown into a multimillion-dollar industry.
- Adventurers as young as 12 can ride the waves of the Gauley River with an experienced guide.
- “The Best 10 Seconds in Whitewater.” That’s how pros describe Pillow Rock, the second in the Big 5 lineup.
- The final “Big 5” rapid, Sweet’s Falls, is actually a 14-foot waterfall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.