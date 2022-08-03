The descendants of James H. Hodges and Jeremiah O’Brien Reunion will be Aug. 21 at Ronceverte Island Park, Picnic Shelter No. 1.
Attendees will gather at noon, with dinner at 1 p.m.
Bring pictures, family tree information, past reunion information, and other memorabilia to share. Also bring addresses for family members who have moved or whom you may want to add to our mailing list.
The descendants are dyeing and we, the reunion committee, need you and families to continue this rich tradition. Please bring anyone and come enjoy the fine food and good fellowship.
Come and catch up on the family news and reminisce about the good old days/times. Please share this announcement with family members and relatives who may not be on our current mailing list. If your address has changed, we need your new address for our mailing list. Please call Nancy Hodges at 304-647-3451 for the changes in your address.
Our rain location is First Church of God of Ronceverte Fellowship Hall, Ronceverte and North Avenue, Ronceverte.
