The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, will host its next Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab who is serving as coordinator of the event, said a panel of judges will select the winners and award nearly $5,000 in prizes.
The funding for the awards is from private contributors.
Woods said the upcoming pitch competition is open to residents and businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo counties and WVU Tech students, faculty and staff.
Entries to the business idea competition are limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. Applications will be divided into community (non-student) and student divisions.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Applications can be downloaded at wvhive.com and should be emailed to Woods at tech-launchlab@mail.wvu.edu
