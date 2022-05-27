A successful Oak Hill business geared toward empowering women celebrated the ribbon cutting of a second location in the Crossroads Mall on May 26.
The Hive Health & Boutique offers everything from boutique clothing, shoes, purses and accessories to home décor.
“We tried to take a little bit of everything we have in our Oak Hill location and offer it there (at the mall),” said Jennifer McKinney, who co-owns the business with Hollie Elswick.
The women, both 2009 graduates of Fayetteville High School, joined forces in 2019.
McKinney, who was working a full-time job at the time, had found success as a distributor of Bee Pollen health supplements, and decided she would like to open a physical location.
“I was selling online and meeting people to deliver,” she said. “So, I made a post on social media looking for a business partner saying that I wanted to get into a storefront.”
The post, McKinney said, piqued the interest of Elswick, who she said also had a side hustle, selling boutique items.
“She (Elswick) saw the post and jumped on it,” McKinney said.
The women opened The Hive in a small location on Oak Hill’s Central Avenue in June 2019.
With their businesses combined and their sights set on growth, McKinney said it wasn’t long before they realized they needed a bigger space.
So, in June 2021 the women relocated to Oak Hill’s East End.
“We were at max capacity and Hollie is the ambitious one,” McKinney said with a laugh, explaining The Hive found its new home when a building owned by Elswick’s family became available.
“She was like, ‘let’s go big or go home,’” McKinney said. “So, we did it and started adding services.”
The Hive’s original spot offered two tanning beds, but McKinney and Elswick added a third after the move.
“We also have a full hair salon, massage therapist and a coffee bar,” McKinney said. “We just kept growing.”
As the women continued to add to The Hive’s list of offerings, McKinney said she looked for a way to narrow down just what the business is.
When she looked at the total package, she said the mission was clear.
“It’s empowered women, empowering women,” she said.
McKinney explained each service, from the salon to the sauna to the tanning area — both tanning beds and spray tans — and the boutique are designed to help customers care for themselves.
“The boutique is size inclusive,” she said, explaining women looking for an extra small all the way up to a 3X can find the perfect fit.
“I say we’re in the confidence business,” McKinney said. “We want our customers to feel better when they leave than they did when they came in.”
It was the success of their Oak Hill business, McKinney said, that inspired the second location in Crossroads Mall.
McKinney said the mall location, which opened in October 2021, is finding its niche with a new set of customers.
“It takes time to build things up, but we’re doing good,” she said.
Although both spots are The Hive, McKinney said the locations offer “different vibes.”
“You can get a service in Oak Hill,” she said. “Get your hair cut, get a massage, get something to eat or just sit in the lounge area and chit chat.
“The mall is geared more toward shopping.”
McKinney is hesitant to use the word “grow” when describing what the goals are for The Hive.
“We offer a lot now,” she said with a laugh.
Instead, she said she and Elswick hope to help.
Each Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the women host Queens Talk, a 45-minute Facebook Live show designed to educate and empower viewers.
“The idea is to just help put good things out in the world,” McKinney said. “Whether it’s a 10-minute shopping experience or a full salon experience, we want to make customers feel like they’re being taken care of,” she said. “We want them to feel like they’re part of something.
“We just want to encourage people.”
Visit The Hive Health & Boutique at the Crossroads Mall or at 1442 East Main St. in Oak Hill.
Online shopping options are available at www.thebeeboutique.com and www.skinnywithjenny.com.
