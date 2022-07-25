The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, will host a Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition on Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab who is serving as coordinator of the event, said a panel of judges will select three top entries, with the winner earning a $2,000 prize.
The three top business presenters will receive awards in the competition, with an additional prize package of customized technical assistance, awarded to the entrepreneur with the best business idea focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Those eligible to participate include WV Hive clients, WVU Tech students and entrepreneurs from any of a dozen counties in southern West Virginia: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell.
The business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. The best proposals submitted will be invited to give five-minute, in-person pitches of their business ideas before the reviewers. The reviewers will engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competitions are back following Covid-19 and she is expecting a substantial turnout of proposals and a competitive environment at the September event.
“This is our first major entrepreneurship-focused initiative with the WVU Tech Launch Lab since announcing our new partnership earlier this year,” Moore said. "The partnership between the WV Hive and Tech Launch Lab was developed to help build upon the entrepreneurial ecosystem we have created in southern West Virginia.
“We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful partner to help strengthen the resource pipeline for our entrepreneurs.”
