The Greenbrier Historical Society will be hosting an event Friday, July 29, from 5 – 7 p.m., for participants to enjoy an evening in the the Tavern Room from Frazer’s Star Hotel, right in the hostelry’s home, the North House Museum in Lewisburg.
The event will have live music by local musician Allan Dale Sizemore, as well as food and drinks to complete the tavern experience.
The museum will also be open for visitors to explore its numerous exhibits and period rooms.
During their visit, guests can learn about the running of the Star Hotel and Tavern in the mid-1800s, the history of the North House and those who lived and worked there, Black history in Greenbrier County, and much more while enjoying the food and musical entertainment.
“This event is a great opportunity to visit the North House, check out our exhibits, and grab some food and drinks while you listen to our excellent musical guest,” said Brent Murrill, executive director of the Greenbrier Historical Society.
"If you haven’t seen us lately, you haven’t seen us.”
