The Western Greenbrier Historical Society installed new leadership at a picnic and general membership meeting June 15 at the Lewis School in Grassy Meadows.
The new President is Irma Smith Cadle of Grassy Meadows, who is chairman and founder of the Cadle’s Historic Preservation Corporation, which hosted the event at the recently renovated Lewis School. She is also a lifetime member of the Historical Societies of both Greenbrier and Summers counties, and serves on the Friends of the Blue Committee of the Greenbrier Historical Society, which is overseeing the restoration of the Blue Sulphur Springs pavilion.
Smith is owner of Grassy Meadows Publishing Company, under which she has published several books documenting local history and the schools of Greenbrier County. She is a quilter, crocheter, gardener, researcher, genealogist, historian and writer.
Bert Cole has agreed to serve as the new vice president of the Society. Cole grew up in Rainelle. He pursued his business career as an Electrical Engineer in the Richmond, Va, area and currently serves on numerous boards and civic organizations. He is a Vietnam-era veteran, who also got his start in radio while stationed overseas when he took a position with the Armed Forces Radio Network.
Later, Cole owned and managed an AM/FM radio station in the Richmond area and hosted numerous music, sports and talk shows. He is an historian, genealogist, author and public speaker.
Karen Richmond Wygal is an historian and accountant, with ten years of experience in the financial world and ten years in information technology. She will serve as ttreasurer. She is currently employed at Farm Credit of the Virginias, and lives in Alderson.