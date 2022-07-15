The Greenbrier Historical Society has entered into a long-term lease of the 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia Law Library and Study building (affectionately referred to in Lewisburg as the “Pink Library”) and surrounding property.
The Pink Library, which sits directly across Rt. 60 from the North House Museum, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. Next to it is a smaller structure (moved there in 1976) that originally served as quarters for the enslaved people of the Johnson Reynolds family, who lived on Chestnut Street. Now, both of the historic buildings are under the historical society’s wing.
The Society will soon begin to restore the historic structures by assessing and accomplishing some critical maintenance.
Engineering and architectural studies will be done to lay the groundwork for restoration efforts, which will be guided by research into the history that lies within the buildings.
