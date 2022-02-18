Historical preservation funds available for Beckley downtown

With the city making strides in recent months toward a comprehensive economic revitalization plan, a representative of a state historic society is urging elected officials and members of the city's Historic Landmarks Commission to incorporate Beckley's Historic Courthouse Square as part of the plan.
"Beckley is on the cusp of something incredible," said David Sibray, southern district representative of the non-profit Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV), which is dedicated to historic preservation. "I think it could be a good time for city officials to engage with state economic development programs on this level.
"Considering all that the city is doing to enhance the quality of life here, and considering the presence of the university and the national park, I think this is about more than the fiscal responsibility of pursuing a grant: I think it's about managing the development of the heart of the city."
Sibray made his remarks after city treasurer Billie Trump on Wednesday shared a downtown economic development plan that includes use of the historic WJLS building, a downtown building that Matt Bickey of Harper Rentals has offered as a gift to the city, as a low-cost business incubator and another Neville Street building, the former Zen's, as part of a downtown revitalization effort in partnership with West Virginia University Institute of Technology's culinary program students.
On Thursday, WVU Tech Beckley Campus President Dr. Carolyn Long announced a recreational complex along Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex that will be completed within the next three years, in partnership with the city and the county. The complex will offer a football field, baseball field and all-purpose fields, along with walking trails.
Sibray on Friday emphasized that the historic designation of downtown should figure into any economic development plan by city officials. Since 1994, a portion of downtown has been on the National Register of Historic Places, making historically appropriate renovations to the buildings eligible for federal grants and tax incentives.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Thursday that city officials could pursue historic preservation grants on the former WJLS building, if Beckley Common Council votes to accept ownership of the building. The facility is situated in Beckley's Historic Courthouse Square District.
"If Council votes to accept the building, grant funds from several sources, including those dealing with historic structures, will be considered," Rappold said.
The city has come under fire by Sibray and other local historians in recent years for what critics say is a dereliction of duty regarding preservation of historic buildings downtown.
The municipality has acquired buildings in the historic district, including 227 Prince St. in 2018, the Burleson building in 2019 and the former Zen's building in 2021.
There have been a number of demolitions of older buildings, leading to a loss of 22 of the city's historic buildings between 1994 and 2015, including the Burleson building, Sibray said.
Two privately owned downtown buildings, the Walton building and former offices of the New Taylor Law Firm, were demolished in 2020, after a roof collapse at the Walton building destroyed both buildings. The demolitions followed destruction of three buildings on Neville Street around 2016.
Sibray and other historians in recent years have started to question why city officials are not pursuing grants to renovate the buildings, instead of demolishing them.
"The historic district really is an economic engine," he said. "That's why the state and federal funding incentives are made available.
"That's really why the district was established: to give building owners the money to keep their buildings in repair.
"Imagine having 50 percent of the cost of your roof paid for, but that's what it's all about," Sibray reported. "This kind of construction, sometimes called 'preservation,' is really about reenforcing the strengths of a building that's already present.
"It's about keeping the best of the building. And it's often cheaper to fix a building than to demolish one and rebuild a new, and that's why the federal government agreed to establish and support this district."
When the city accepted designation on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, the Historic Landmarks Commission was established. The five-member body, under the state and federal policy governing Historic Places, is responsible for overseeing the development of the historic district. The commission serves as the architectural and judiciary body that uses a set of federally established guidelines to protect the historic district from "inappropriate alterations."
In this way, the commission preserves the historic district.
Sibray and several others, including Historic Landmarks Commission member Sam Interdonato and the late commission chair Bob Cannon, have reported over the past year that meetings were irregular and that the commission had not had enough members.
Cannon died in January but had retired in 2021. When Cannon retired, Interdonato said, the new chair was expected to be Donald Morgan of Beckley Fire Department's Code Enforcement Office.
The commission has not met since December 2019, sparking Sibray to say it is in "crisis."
Rappold responded on Friday.
"Historically, the commission has met only when buildings requiring a ruling have been introduced," he said. "It is my understanding that public safety and renovating practicality take precedence over volunteer commission members’ input.
"Again, it has been my understanding that it has been up to the HLC chairman to request a meeting, if an issue needs to be addressed."