ANSTED —The public is invited to a free open house Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the historic Tyree Tavern in Ansted.
Hosted by Foxfire Realty and West Virginia Explorer Magazine, the event provides an opportunity for guests to explore one of the oldest existing structures in the New River Gorge region.
Built in the early 1800s to accommodate travelers bound westward across the Appalachians, the tavern was long also known as the Halfway House as it was located nearly midway between Lewisburg and the Kanawha Salines near present-day Charleston.
During the Civil War, the tavern served intermittently as a headquarters for both northern and southern armies. General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson lodged there when visiting his mother's nearby grave.
For more information on the event, call David Sibray at 304-575-7390 or email dsibray@gmail.com