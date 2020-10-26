RHODELL – Stonecoal Junction will soon boast the first kayak/canoe launch site on the 160-mile Guyandotte River Trail, one of six created by the Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL).
The 5.88-acre roadside park, near the Wyoming/Raleigh County border, is being developed by RAIL in conjunction with West Virginia University's Fulcrum Project and the Coal Heritage Highway Authority.
The park fronts on the Coal Heritage Trail and at the beginning of the Guyandotte River Trail, which extends 160 miles downstream to the Ohio River, near Huntington, explained Dewey Houck, RAIL president.
Stonecoal Creek and Winding Gulf Branch come together at Stonecoal Junction to form the Guyandotte River headwaters.
The new park's center feature will be a kayak/canoe launch onto the Guyandotte. Creating the launch point will be phase three in creating the park. Future phases include the construction of a pavilion and picnic areas, among other projects.
“RAIL has set its goal of cleaning up and marketing the Guyandotte River and Coal Heritage Trail as a baseline for developing tourism and enhancing economic development,” Houck said.
“The plan, in part, is to reestablish the Upper Guyandotte Watershed Association and work toward removing dilapidated houses and trash along the Coal Heritage Trail.
“What we have discovered is that, if we clean up a site, the locals take ownership and keep it clean,” Houck said.
As an indication of that, the park site was initially cleaned up last fall. At that time, volunteers removed tons of trash and debris. On Friday, however, volunteers removed little more than one trash bag of garbage.
The WVU Fulcrum Project is a program that gives landscape architectural design students real world training, while they work with local groups to design, plan, and help develop projects focused on community planning and development that encompass environmental management.
The students have been divided into eight groups who are working with communities across the state, explained Ryan Blair, a WVU Davis College graduate student coordinating the park project.
Blair and Lexi Yost, also a Fulcrum Project student, will be working to create a cohesive design for the park – after working on-site, collecting feedback and ideas from Houck and others, as well as getting input from the entire group in Morgantown.
The team will return in December to provide the final design proposal, along with technical documents, incorporating visualization for the project's potential in the community's development, Blair noted, which in turn may help to obtain funding for the park.
“This is the gateway to existing coalfields,” Blair said, noting the importance of the coal and rail histories of the area in the park design.
Also, on Friday, volunteers created a flower bed and a parking area, spread stone, and created an overlook above the adjoining 1.5-acre pond, which is also part of the six-acre park.
“The park will provide a beautiful view of the oxbow,” noted David “Bugs” Stover, who currently serves as Wyoming County circuit clerk and will soon become the District 9 senator.
“I think the railroad created the oxbow,” Stover said, pointing out a nearby mine from which the large pond is fed.
Stover said there are many local stories surrounding Stonecoal Junction, including one that several train cars are submerged in the bottom of the pond.
Houck said RAIL will also work with other agencies to develop a plan to clean the mine water so fishing can become a part of the park offerings.
“We want to try to grow trout,” he said.
Additionally, the work schedule Friday included construction of a walkway from the road to the river and planting 40 trees.
“It's going to be a beautiful park that will offer kayaking, canoeing, fishing, picnicking,” Stover emphasized. “It will be a good thing for both counties.”
•
Rural Appalachian Improvement League, based in Mullens, acquired the property from the Raleigh County Commission.
The organization already has kayak/canoe ports at the MOC in Mullens, at the former Itmann School, at the Guyandotte Roadside Park in New Richmond, with another in Pineville, and the most recent in Mullinsville – to complete recreational water travel from Stonecoal Junction to R.D. Bailey Lake.
Kiosks have been installed at several of the more than 20 launch sites along the Guyandotte River Trail, providing historical facts and valuable information about riding the river.
•
Stonecoal Junction was a hub of activity for many years, and Houck believes it can be again.
A cultural center, focusing on the area's rich coal mining and railroading histories, is also planned for the park.
“You could get on a train right here,” Houck explained of the site, “and ride the train to New York City. You could actually go anywhere in the country by train from right here.”
To collect and exhibit more of the local history, Houck wants to involve more people from the community.
RAIL is also archiving pictures and information on Stonecoal Junction and coal mines within the Winding Gulf coalfields, Houck said.
Stonecoal Junction sits in the middle of the historic Winding Gulf coalfields, surrounded by nearly 30 coal camps within a 10-mile radius, Houck noted.
At one time, the Raleigh County location was a railroad yard for C&O and an interchange with the Virginian Railroad, he said.
“It was an important passenger train exchange for people from other areas traveling through the coalfields,” Houck explained.
Byrd Prillerman High School was established here in 1927 for African-American students, Houck said.
“It was named in honor of a former slave, who was an eminent state educator and president of West Virginia State College."
Additionally, the Spider Web, a popular “beer joint,” sat at the intersection of W.Va. 16 and W.Va. 33.
“The crossroads that traveled past coal camps in all directions made an excellent place for coal miners to vent their frustrations,” Houck noted.
“Coal miners, many who had returned from experiencing World War II, gathered at the Spider Web to talk about working in water and dust, only getting to work two days a week, union engagement, and other complications.
“A few 03.2 snifters and the juke box bellowing Kitty Wells and Hank Snow were probably the only therapy WWII hard-core veterans ever got, and it seemed to work well,” Houck said.