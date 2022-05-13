The heat of summer will bring a suspense thriller to the stage at the Historic Fayette Theatre with the play "Misery."
The play will be directed by Gene Worthington. Auditions will be Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. and Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville.
Roles are available for two men and one woman. No preparation is required for the auditions, and anyone who is interested in encouraged to attend.
For more information call 304-574-4655 and leave a message or email Gene Worthington at gene@wventerprises.com.
"Misery" will open at the theater on July 8 and run for three weekends, July 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, at 7:30 p.m. One matinee will be preformed July 24 at 2 p.m.
The play follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home.
While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
"Misery" is a play based on a Stephen King novel and adapted by William Goldman, who adapted the play for a 1990 film starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. Now, he has revised the suspense thriller to the stage.
"Misery" is produced in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service.
The Historic Fayette Theater is located on Court Street in the Historic District of Fayetteville. Tickets for "Misery" will go on sale on June 14. For more information call 304-574-4655 or email info@historicfayettetheatre.com.