Historic confirmation long overdue, locals say

History was made Thursday as the U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court.
As a person of color who is also multiethnic, Elaina Hurley, president of Enlightenment and Empowerment in Beckley, said this moment is “long overdue” but she also wishes that a Black woman being confirmed to the Supreme Court weren’t such a history-breaking moment.
“I wish that it was just part of normal society." Hurley said. "It just blows my mind that in modern time today, with all this modern technology, that it’s such a big thing that we're appointing a Black woman, person of color, to the Supreme Court.”
As a young child, Hurley, who is now 56, said she watched her father take part in the Civil Rights movements, fighting for the right to be able to vote, among other things.
“We've come a long ways, but I think ... I think that we could still have made, between then and now, we could have made more strides, more progress,” she said.
Hurley said she already feels inspired by Jackson and the strength she showed during her grueling confirmation process.
“Had she been a white male, she wouldn’t have went through the grueling process that they’re taking her through,” she said “The composure she kept on the stand, I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to have to present that persona, and keep smiling and smiling through the pain when you know that you’re just being persecuted."
Hurley said she hopes that when her son, now 17, has children, they are able to look back and see this as the positive life-changing moment that it is.
Barbra Charles, vice president of the WV National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and president of the Raleigh County NAACP, said people should take more note of Jackson’s impressive resume than the color of her skin or her gender.
“This is something we have pushed for, for so many years, not just because of the fact that she is a Black woman or that she is a woman even, a double minority, but the fact that she's qualified,” Charles said.
Jackson, 51, once worked as one of Justice Stephen Breyer’s law clerks early in her legal career. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013.
On a court which has been dominated by men, Charles said it’s also important to recognize that Jackson will become one of four female justices to sit simultaneously on the Supreme Court, another first in history.
Charles said she hopes Jackson serves as an inspiration to younger generations by proving that there is no limit to what they can achieve, even though a few decades ago it seemed unimaginable that a women, let alone a Black woman, would ever hold the title of U.S. Supreme Court justice.
“We cleaned houses, we did everything, we were the maids, we were the domesticated individuals,” she said. “So the idea, in some individuals' minds, that we could arrive at a point of sitting on the Supreme Court was just not a thought in the minds of some people ...
“What is going on now and the way I feel about it is, the hand that rocked the cradle is now rocking the nation — women.”
When asked about this historic confirmation, Beckley Councilman Robert Dunlap, who previously served on the Beckley Human Rights Commission, said he was excited that “individuals in the highest positions of government are starting to reflect the faces of our community.”
Dunlap, who is also an attorney, said it’s important to remember that it wasn’t that long ago that the Supreme Court ruled in favor of cases that involved discriminatory policies.
“It was only 60 years ago that states would have cases go up before the Supreme Court and they affirmed discrimination,” he said. “But now, in 2022, we have a Supreme Court that more closely represents the individuals who actually live in our states. I think we have to take a moment and realize that we're finally on the right side of history and think of all the young people that she's going to inspire.”
In a statement released Thursday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was “proud” to cast a vote in favor of Jackson.
“Judge Jackson’s record and career are exemplary,” Manchin said. “She has shown tremendous grace through what has been a difficult confirmation process and has proven without a doubt that she has the temperament and credentials to serve on our nation’s highest court. In doing so, she has bravely paved the way so future generations may follow in her footsteps.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.