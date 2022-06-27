Caretakers of a historic church in Raleigh County that burned to the ground Sunday say they were stunned but not surprised by the news as the church has been vandalized several times over the years.
According to information from Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, the fire that destroyed Saint Coleman Catholic Church near Shady Spring on Sunday “is being considered suspicious in nature and is being investigated as arson.”
A post made to the Beaver VFD Facebook page also states that there was no saving the historic church built more than a century ago as it had “already burned to the ground and (was) smoldering,” when they arrived on scene.
The Ghent VFD, Coal City VFD, Ghent EMS, National Park Service and WV State Police also assisted.
Art Sanda, a parishioner from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinton who is part of a group that maintained the church and the surrounding cemetery and grounds, said he knew something like this would happen.
“My immediate reaction was, ‘They finally did it’,” he said. “We've had a series of vandalisms up at Saint Coleman and I think we knew in the back of our minds that one of these days, they’re just gonna burn it to the ground, and they did.”
From busted-out windows, to wrecking the pews and altar, to even stealing statues from the cemetery, Sanda said each time something was vandalized they’d repair it as best they could. There’s no salvaging what was done this time.
Sanda said the most recent incident took place in May and he was still working on compiling a report to send to the police.
Wesley Bennett, another St. Patrick’s parishioner who helped maintain the church and cemetery over the years, said he’s still trying to understand why someone would choose to do something like this.
“I'm sure you and myself and most people have trouble understanding what kind of mindset it takes to damage a place like that, that has so much history involved, that means so much to so many people,” Bennett said. “They’ve not only robbed the Catholics in our area of a historical treasure, they've robbed our entire area of a treasure. And it can't be replaced.”
Bennett said the church was built in 1877 by Irish immigrants who were brought to the area to help build the railroad.
Bennett said the Irish chose to settle away from other settlements along the New River because of the poor treatment they received due to being Catholic.
“That's why some of them settled up on the mountain,” he said. “When you go up there now, it's like driving out in the middle of the wilderness. But there were a lot of people (who) lived up in there and their faith was so strong, they wanted their church.”
Sanda said the church, also known as the Little Catholic Church on Irish Mountain, was simple in design and sat on a few short piers with two or three cement steps at the entrance of the church. The exterior of the church was white and had four windows on either side.
Inside the church, Sanda said there were five wooden pews, which more closely resembled benches, on either side of the aisle.
Then at the far wall of the church were an altar, communion railings and a small confessional in the corner. At one point, a wood-burning stove sat in the middle of the church to keep it warm on winter days, but the stove was stolen, Bennett said.
Back around the time it was first built, the closest priest lived in Hinton at St. Patrick’s. Once a month, Sanda said the priest would take a train from Hinton to Sandstone where he would then be ferried across the New River.
Once the priest was on the other side, someone from Saint Coleman would pick him up, likely on horseback, and they’d ride the four miles up to the church, where the priest would perform weddings and baptisms and celebrate Mass, Sanda said.
Although the church was viewed more as a historical landmark today, Sanda said Mass was still celebrated at Saint Coleman roughly once a year, typically on Memorial Day.
He added that the church was a highly visited attraction as many of the families whose ancestors built the church still live in Summers County.
“You'd be surprised the number of people that would visit,” he said. “We have a guest book, and they would fill it up twice a year and I'd have to put a new book up there.”
Even with the church gone, Sanda said he believes people will still choose to visit the cemetery and to see the site of the now former church.
“We will continue to cut the grass and I'm sure we'll build some sort of a memorial there,” he said. “Hopefully we'll have some benches for folks to sit on and maybe a little shelter or something for them to get out of the sun. I don't think we'll ever have a building, a building that can be subject to the same hateful acts that were perpetrated against it this time.”
The fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Attempts made by The Register-Herald to reach Assistant State Fire Marshal Robert Scott Rodes, who has been assigned the case, were unsuccessful.
Anyone with any information regarding the fire is asked to contact the WV State Police, Trooper D. Daniels at 304-256-6700, the WV State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-3473 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County at 304-255-STOP or www.crimestopperswv.com