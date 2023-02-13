As part of what the West Virginia Department of Transportation is calling a historic bridge project in Beckley, contractors are building a 190-foot span near the intersection of Stanford Road and U.S. 19 using a “geosynthetic reinforced soil integration bridge system," according to state officials.
And the same design is being applied to a 50-foot span that is replacing one older structure on Rural Acres Drive just before it intersects with U.S. 19.
The bridge design, part of a $6.7 million project to realign both Rural Acres and Stanford with U.S. 19, uses rock fill with fabric geosynthetic reinforcement to construct abutments and to create a smoother transition between the roadway and the bridge. The technique eliminates the bump that occurs at the start and end of each bridge.
The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set recently by crews from Triton Construction. Crews are preparing to pour the bridge deck.
The Stanaford Road bridge connects U.S. 19 (North Eisenhower Drive) to the East Beckley Bypass over Cranberry Creek.
The project will require changes to the intersection near Mountaineer Ford.
“Instead of having the grassy highlands and split turn lanes, it will bring it more to a four-way crossing,” Howell said of the more effective intersection planned.
The anticipated completion date for both bridges is late summer of 2023. Triton Construction was awarded the project for $6.7 million.
