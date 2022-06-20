The City of Hinton and Hinton’s Hometown Christmas will be hosting a festival on July 2 at the Historic Freight Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where children can climb on, climb in and take photos around fire engines, roll-backs, an ATV, a school bus, a helicopter and even a race car.

In addition, face painting, bubbles, tattoos, carnival games, and other freebies will be included with the $5 admission.

Also, photos can be taken with Smokey Bear and Bucky from the Whistlepigs and at a selfie station.

The fun continues at Wild Water Express, where showing a festival wristband will earn a $3 discount off admission.

All festival proceeds are going to Hinton’s Hometown Christmas for the purchase of new Christmas lights and hosting free events during the holiday season.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video