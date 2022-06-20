The City of Hinton and Hinton’s Hometown Christmas will be hosting a festival on July 2 at the Historic Freight Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where children can climb on, climb in and take photos around fire engines, roll-backs, an ATV, a school bus, a helicopter and even a race car.
In addition, face painting, bubbles, tattoos, carnival games, and other freebies will be included with the $5 admission.
Also, photos can be taken with Smokey Bear and Bucky from the Whistlepigs and at a selfie station.
The fun continues at Wild Water Express, where showing a festival wristband will earn a $3 discount off admission.
All festival proceeds are going to Hinton’s Hometown Christmas for the purchase of new Christmas lights and hosting free events during the holiday season.