CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A project that will fix a massive sinkhole on W.Va. 20 in Hinton is among 31 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The project will be funded by bonds sold through the state's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
In June 2022, a large sinkhole opened along W.Va. 20 near the Hinton Police Department after an old underground drainage structure collapsed. WVDOH work crews put in a temporary drainage structure and filled the hole, but heavy rains washed out the temporary repair in November 2022.
WVDOH crews then put in a temporary bridge to span the hole until more repairs could be made. In January 2023, crews filled the hole with rock and dirt until permanent repairs could be made.
Once the project is awarded, contractors will bore a new hole under W.Va. 20 and install a new drainage pipe to carry Brier Branch under the road.
“This will be a permanent rerouting of the stream and a closure of the old drainage structure,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH chief engineer of operations. “It’s a permanent fix.”
Once the work is complete, the temporary bridge will be removed and W.Va. 20 repaved.
Other projects across southern West Virginia on the July 11 letting include:
- W.Va. 97 paving, Saulsville to Maben. (Wyoming County)
- U.S. 219 paving, Lillydale Back Creek to Bud Ridge. (Monroe County)
- Harper Road paving. (Raleigh County)
- Hinton Brier Branch Culvert replacement, Hinton. (Summers County) (Roads to Prosperity)
- Harper Road traffic signals. (Raleigh County)
- U.S. 19 paving, Fayette county line to Mt. Lookout. (Nicholas County)
- W.Va. 112 paving, Ingleside to Oakvale. (Mercer County)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.