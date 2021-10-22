David Alan Hunt, 30, of Hinton, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
At the time Hunt possessed the child pornography, he was on supervised release for a 2014 federal child pornography conviction. Hunt was sentenced to an additional two years in prison, to run consecutively to the 10-year sentence for violating his supervised release.
According to court documents, Hunt possessed child pornography of prepubescent minors on an iPad at his Hinton residence on Jan. 22, 2021. Hunt’s supervising United States probation officer recovered the iPad containing the child pornography during a home visit.