A Hinton man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal child pornography charge – his second federal child pornography conviction in seven years.
According to court documents, David Alan Hunt, 39, admitted that on Jan. 22 he possessed child pornography of prepubescent minors on an iPad at his residence in Hinton. Hunt also admitted that at the time he possessed the child pornography, he was on supervised release for a 2014 federal child pornography conviction. Hunt’s supervising United States probation officer recovered the iPad containing the child pornography during a home visit.
Hunt faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 18. He also faces consecutive prison time as a result of violating his supervised release.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Probation Office.
United States District Court Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin F. Scott and Jennifer Rada Herrald are handling the prosecution.