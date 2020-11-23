Men and Women of Action (MWOA) — a global outreach ministry of the Church of God, Cleveland, Tenn. — is hosting its annual Appalachian Christmas Event over the next week in Hinton at the Lifeline Church of God, Hinton Campus, 505 Stokes Drive, Hinton.
The team consists of over 55 people from throughout the United States and will be disseminating food, coats and toys to the community at an approximate total value of $500,000.
The MWOA team is preparing hundreds of food boxes to be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. On the same day, the team will be distributing coats and blankets to families. On Saturday, Nov. 28, a Christmas party will be held for kids, ages newborn to 16 years, starting at 11 a.m. Each child will receive a wrapped gift for Christmas; the child must be present to receive the gift.
Pre-registration is required for both events. To obtain forms, call Pastor Mark Bayle at 304-425-6505 or 304-320-6003. No financial information is asked, and income levels are not a requisite to participate in the project.