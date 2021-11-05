The Hinton Area Foundation Board of Directors approved the following grant awards totaling $9,006.73 from the Classes of Hinton High School Making A Difference Fund of the Foundation:
l The Wednesday Club to purchase 28 Christmas garden flags to be placed in planters maintained by the Club in Hinton. $177.00
l Summers County Historical Society to purchase a bench for the Courthouse Area where the time capsule is to be situated. $850.00
l Ascension Episcopal Church to plant trees and provide two benches for a contemplation garden behind the church. $960.00
l Veteran’s Memorial Museum of Southern WV to help replace deteriorated windows of the historical Carnegie Library building in which the museum is located. $2,700.00
l Campbell, Flannagan, Murrell House Museum (sponsor) to hire a professional cemetery conservator to identify and correct existing issues at the Esquire Cemetery on Esquire Cemetery Road. This work is for preservation of the cemetery as one aspect of the rich African-American culture in Summers County. $2,200.00
l Hinton to continue funding to help with demolition and removal of condemned and dilapidated buildings in Hinton. $2,119.73
A final project of Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program was not considered for funding through the MAD Grant, but was funded by the Rebecca Eades Hess Fund for $1,500 to purchase a new mounting block to assist individuals with disabilities in mounting a horse.
Congratulations to all of the applicants we were able to support. The MAD Grant is offered to applicants throughout Summers Co. for projects that support beautification and community improvement of Summers County. Applications accepted from Sept. 1 - 30 each year. Plan to submit your project for 2022, by going to our website for application requirements at: https://hintonareafoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/MAD-Grant-Application-2019-3-Updated_8-12.pdf