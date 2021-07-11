Anthony Wayne Goard of Hilltop is facing felony charges in Fayette County following his arrest Saturday night, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop on Saturday.

Deputies made contact with a suspect as described by the callers.

A subsequent search of the home revealed a false wall that concealed heroin and fentanyl, along with a supply of packaging materials and scales.

A firearm was also recovered and has been reported as stolen.

Goard has been charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and receiving/transferring stolen property.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video