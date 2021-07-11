Anthony Wayne Goard of Hilltop is facing felony charges in Fayette County following his arrest Saturday night, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop on Saturday.
Deputies made contact with a suspect as described by the callers.
A subsequent search of the home revealed a false wall that concealed heroin and fentanyl, along with a supply of packaging materials and scales.
A firearm was also recovered and has been reported as stolen.
Goard has been charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and receiving/transferring stolen property.