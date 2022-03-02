A felony drug charge has been lodged against a Hilltop man.
On Feb. 27, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a house on Mitchell Lane in Hilltop to investigate the possible sales and manufacture of illegal drugs.
Deputies arrived at the residence and performed a "knock and talk" with the homeowner. The homeowner permitted the deputies to enter his home, where they found large quantities of heroin and methamphetamines, as well as paraphernalia consistent with the sales of narcotics, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported. The homeowner openly admitted to deputies that he was selling the narcotics that were found.
Charles Tegeder, 36, of Hilltop, was charged with the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Tegeder was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.