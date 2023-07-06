West Virginia’s state government finished the fiscal year with a $1.8 billion surplus and still has $451 million of that unappropriated.
A large portion of what remains to be appropriated is likely to support highways maintenance, and state officials are still figuring out the rest.
“I know there’s been discussion, and I certainly won’t speak for the Legislature or the governor, about whether some of those dollars might go into highways — because in the past we have allocated surplus dollars year in and year out to help catch up all the deferred maintenance on our highways,” Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said Thursday.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/05/highways-could-be-a-first-priority-for-west-virginias-remaining-fiscal-surplus/
