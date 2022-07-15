Two Woodrow Wilson High School students are looking to raise roughly $100,000 to transform an underutilized area of their school into something that can benefit the entire community.
While this may seem like a lofty goal, incoming sophomores Ram Asaithambi and Thomas Spencer say they already have a plan to do just that.
Since February, Asaithambi and Spencer, who represent their class as president and vice president, have been working to raise funds to convert the wetlands area at the front of Woodrow Wilson into a space that can be utilized by the school and enjoyed by the community.
Initial plans included the addition of a new bridge and overlook as well as new flora and plants which they estimated to cost $10,000.
Those plans have since grown, after the students exceeded their initial goal fairly quickly, raising roughly $6,000 in the first two weeks.
The pair now have their sights set on creating a wheelchair-accessible pathway that winds its way through the wetlands area, leading to a large viewing deck which can be used by the school as an outdoor classroom.
They also want to add more plant life and possibly trails, to connect to neighboring areas.
Plans for how this will look have been drafted by Donny Dodd, a water resources planning specialist at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in West Virginia.
Although the idea for this project came from their school’s principal, Rocky Powell, these two students have made the project their own by reaching out to both local and state officials to help in the process.
Asaithambi said they first connected with Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director Jim Fedders and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.
Fedders was already familiar with the wetlands area at the school. He had helped in the creation of plans to covert what was once a pond filled with geese droppings into the wetlands area that it is today.
With support from the city secured, including the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Beckley Rotary Club, Spencer said First Media Services, which is owned by his father, helped them get into the West Virginia Legislature’s Page Program.
This set them up to speak with local delegates and senators to talk about their wetlands project while also asking for assistance.
“When we were at the Capitol, we met with many delegates, most prominently who helped us – Delegate Brandon Steele and Senator Roland Roberts,” Asaithambi said “They were able to access the (state’s) contingency fund to get us $12,000.”
While just freshmen at the time, Asaithambi said they were more excited than nervous to talk about their big plans with state officials.
“We were very proud to talk to them about it,” he said. “Especially since they're from our area, it just felt like we're talking to one of our brethren ... And I think being so young, it gave us a lot of leeway to do a lot more. We didn't have to focus too much on how we portrayed ourselves because what we're portraying is the school. So we could have a lot of leeway to just talk about our project freely because we're younger.”
Since then, they’ve also hosted a fundraiser at St. Francis de Sales which raised $600 and a raffle at Woodrow Wilson that brought in more than $230.
The Raleigh County Board of Education also recently voted to allocate $10,000 to the project after a formal request and presentation by Asaithambi and Spencer at a board meeting.
With roughly $28,000 raised, Spencer said they have just about enough to pay for phase one of the project. This includes the boardwalk, which will be over 100 feet long, and the outdoor classroom which will measure 30 feet on all four sides.
Raleigh school board members indicated they would also assist the students in finding bidders for the project when the time came
Realizing that local and state funds could only get them so far, the pair are now seeking grant funding, with the help of Fedders, to make even more improvements to the wetlands area.
Thus far, they are pursuing a $5,000 community wellness grant from Appalachian Regional Hospital and a grant of at least $3,000 from the Mountain Resource Conservation and Development group, which has also pledged to support the project in other ways.
On their behalf, Asaithambi said Fedders has also applied for a $97,000 grant with the state Division of Highways.
These additional funds will be used to build the wheelchair-accessible pathway that will connect to the boardwalk, install additional signage and ensure that the work is done in a way that does not harm the existing wetlands or wildlife.
“I will admit, when I first saw the plans, it just gave me a reality check of how daunting this project is,” Asaithambi said. “But this is a team effort, and this is something that's really bigger than us because I mean, without (Fedders and Dodd) and all the other plethora of people who have helped us we wouldn't have been able to get this far.”
Throughout this process, Spencer said it’s been encouraging to have people who specialize in these areas work on turning their vision into a reality.
“I think it made me personally more confident knowing that all this was actually coming to life,” Spencer said. “All of these plans are being laid upon us and it was just exciting, I think.”
As plans for this progress, improvements are already in the works for the area.
In April, on Earth Day, Girl Scouts planted 40 trees, ranging in sizes in the area surrounding the wetlands.
The school’s gardening group also planted a pollinator garden to help attract more insects, such as wasps and butterflies, to the wetlands.
With all the progress they’ve made so far, Asaithambi and Spencer say they are optimistic that construction on the walkway and outdoor classroom will begin by the time they’re juniors.
“We're hopeful and very optimistic that this will be almost completed, or 90 percent completed before we graduate,” Asaithambi said.
Spencer added that he’s excited to see this project progress over time and make a difference for the community.
“It makes us very proud because we know that we've made a lasting impact on our community and our school,” Spencer said. “We love this place so much that we just want to leave a lasting impression.”
Having been reelected by their class to serve as president and vice president for their sophomore year, Asaithambi said they plan to introduce a motion to the full student body government once school resumes to form a Wetland Conservation Committee.
This will ensure that the project remains a priority at the school even after the pair graduate.
Having already accomplished so much in such a short time, Asaithambi and Spencer said they are continuing to set their sights on loftier goals.
Next on their agenda is petitioning the state to start a program for student-led projects like theirs.
“It's great that we were able to start this project, but it made us think that across the state there must be a lot of different high school students who want to do something like this,” Asaithambi said. “So maybe if the government had a separate funding for students and student projects, maybe if we could pitch that idea to them, and have a foundation that would be specifically catered for students who wanted to run student activities or events or projects such as this.”
Spencer said they are already planning another trip to the capital later in the year to see how they can make that plan happen.
To follow along with the wetland project progress, follow the2025eagles on Instagram.
Donations for this project are being accepted at Woodrow Wilson High School. Donations can be sent to 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, with the memo “The WWHS Wetland Project.”
