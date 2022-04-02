High school student's initiative delivers 316 books to local Head Start

Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Head Start received 316 Scholastic books from the LiTEArary Society’s WV Head Start Road Tour.
Morgantown High School student Rania Zuri, founder of LiTEArary Society, has vowed to deliver one book to each Head Start student in the state. In Raleigh County, she delivered on March 28.
LiTEArary Society is an entirely youth-led network of book clubs with a charitable mission to promote the love of reading among children ages 3 to 5.
In addition, the group focuses on children in Head Start programs, foster care, and international organizations.
LiTEArary Society meets one to two times monthly to discuss classic literature over tea and plan charitable initiatives.
Zuri is passionate about ensuring that children have access to high-quality books, an essential part of cultivating a lifelong love of learning.
Each student will be taking home a book from the WV Head Start Tour. Titles include popular books for 3- to 5-year-old students, such as "Pete the Cat," "If You Give A Mouse a Cookie," and others.