Athens – High school juniors and seniors from West Virginia and Virginia will gather at Concord to compete in the 29th annual Concord University Business Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center ballroom, and students will divide throughout campus for the challenge exams.
The Concord Business Challenge, sponsored by CU’s department of business, is designed to give students an opportunity to test their business knowledge base by competing in a variety of business academic competitions including accounting, business communications, finance, economics, computer applications, hospitality, management, marketing and business math.
An awards ceremony will begin at noon. Students will be recognized for performance in each challenge exam, overall school winners will be announced, and 12 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 will be awarded. The top two students will qualify for an up to $4,000 scholarship to be awarded over eight semesters.
Each scholarship winner must meet admissions criteria established by the university for entering freshmen. Awards will be given by the Admissions Office.
For registration information, contact Stephanie Terry at sdterry@concord.edu or 304-384-5244.
