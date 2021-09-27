Several charges were filed against a Hico man following a weekend domestic incident.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched this past weekend to a domestic situation in the Hico area. A man had allegedly gained entry into a home in the early morning hours, according to a FCSD press release. He then allegedly attacked a woman outside in the driveway after she attempted to avoid him.
When deputies arrived, the man retreated into the home, and he was later found hiding in a laundry room cabinet. The man was combative and struck a deputy in the face, authorities said.
Justin Holiday, 39, of Hico, was charged with domestic battery, entering without breaking, obstructing an officer and battery on an officer. He also had an active warrant through Fayette County for domestic battery. He awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.