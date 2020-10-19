The Historic Fayette Theater's Virtual Reader’s Theater Production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be Oct. 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.
￼Performed through the Zoom platform, the virtual production is based on the classic spooky tale by Washington Irving in a small town in upstate New York in the year 1795, following Ichabod Crane’s adventure with the Headless Horseman.
All tickets are $5 and upon purchase you will be given log on and password information. Tickets will be available for purchase after Oct. 15 by calling the theater at 304-574-4655; if no one answers, leave a message and your call will be returned. Or stop by the box office, 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville, on a Tuesday or Thursday between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. to purchase.
For more information, contact the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com or visit the Facebook page.