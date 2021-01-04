Two Fayette County men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop Sunday night.
According to a criminal complaint, at 5:48 p.m. Sunday a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department was conducting traffic patrol in the Oak Hill area when he pulled over a gray Ford F150.
The truck was being driven by Presley Cadle, 43 of Oak Hill, whom the deputy knew and also knew that Cadle’s driver's license had been revoked for a DUI.
After speaking with Cadle and his passenger, Elmer Evans II, 19, of Fayetteville, the deputy performed a search of the vehicle and the two men due to inconsistencies in their stories as well as what he described as “signs of deception.”
The search yielded approximately 33 grams of suspected heroin and $1,753 in cash, which were found concealed on Evans.
As a result, Cadle was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and driving while license revoked due to DUI.
Evans was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Both subjects await court proceedings.