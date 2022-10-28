Herndon Consolidated awarded Save The Music Foundation grant

Mary Catherine Brooks/The Wyoming County ReportRandall Reid-Smith, third left, curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and Chiho Feindler, third right, chief program officer for the Save The Music Foundation, presented Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School's band with $40,000 worth of new instruments and instructional materials Friday. Also pictured, from left, are Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools superintendent; Sam Dobson, Wyoming County East High music director; Reid-Smith; student band members; Feindler; William McKinney, school music director; and Janet McKinney, school principal.