Courtney Hereford assumed the role of executive director of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) in January.
“As a native West Virginian, leaving the state as a young adult brought out this passion in me,” Hereford said in a news release announcing her appointment. “My exposure to rural communities in other states and countries helped me see the disparity, complexity, strength and resiliency of West Virginia more clearly.”
A returned Peace Corps volunteer with a master’s degree in public health and a master’s degree in social work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Hereford began working at the CRCH in December 2017, focusing primarily on research.
Employees at the center work on developing and implementing statewide programming, clinical and community-based research, education, training and professional development, and dynamic outreach and collaboration across the public health spectrum, the news release explained.
When the CRCH was founded in 2010, it focused largely on health education. Now, more than a decade later, the center aims to drive engagement in rural health across the state and region.
“We accomplish that by partnering with communities on their health priorities and together building capacity, infrastructure and leadership to empower their highest level of health and wellness,” Hereford said.
Hereford attributes the center’s quick growth to her predecessor, Drema Mace, Ph.D., who is now WVSOM’s vice president for community engagement and development. CRCH has expanded from a five-member staff with an annual budget of around $350,000 in 2016 to a current staffing level of more than 10 WVSOM employees, three AmeriCorps service workers and key faculty advisors bringing in more than $7 million in grants, contracts and purchasing agreements.
CRCH’s programming includes statewide health literacy programs, professional development and pipeline programming, the Community Health Education Resource Person program, opioid and substance use toolkits and workshops, clinical and translational science, Covid-19 response projects and the Greenbrier County Health Alliance, a nonprofit partner that works to strengthen systems, policies and environments to advance health equity through grants management, partnerships and collaborations.
Hereford said she understands that health issues in West Virginia are complex, and it is her goal as the center’s executive director to forge engagement among those dynamic partnerships. She hopes the CRCH can become a resource hub recognized region-wide, with stakeholders across Appalachia and rural America using the center’s expertise and model to advance their own health programming and priorities.
Mace said Hereford is driven to make an impact, with “a rare combination of intellect, practicality, vision and heart.”
“She has a passion for partnering with rural communities to improve health,” Mace said.
