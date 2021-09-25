From a young age, Karen Bowling was told that she could do anything.
The daughter of a coal miner from Wyoming County, Bowling said her father instilled this belief in her as well as her two younger brothers.
“My dad was very insightful,” she said. “He raised me to believe I could do anything I wanted to do.”
Over the past 40-plus years in the health care industry Bowling has lived up to her father’s words.
Having started as a nurse in the late 1970s, Bowling is now the president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital.
Fatherly advice
Bowling said she knew from a young age that men and women were held to different standards and often treated differently.
As a child, growing up in Mullens, Bowling said she remembers noticing that most of the sporting events in town were for the boys, not the girls.
Her own father even reinforced the fact telling her, “You’re a girl and sometimes there will be disadvantages to being a girl but you have to work harder, and you have to try harder and you’ll be able to prove yourself and when you do that, you’ll be able to accomplish anything you want to accomplish.”
Her father also told her that the first step to reaching those goals was to get an education.
Following that advice, Bowling became the first in her family to go to college, attending Bluefield State College and earning an associate’s degree in nursing.
Bowling said she chose nursing because she wanted a job where she could help people.
“I thought that was my calling,” she said. “Nursing was the thing that really stuck out to me as something that I could do and have a direct impact on people.”
After earning her associate’s degree, Bowling immediately went to work as a nurse in her hometown. Still, she felt like there was more she could do.
“I could sort of hear my dad talking about, ‘You’re never educated enough. You got to keep learning,’” she said.
Those words led her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University, which she completed in 1983 while still working in Wyoming County.
Bowling said getting her bachelor’s degree allowed her to pursue more leadership-type positions.
Moving on up
One of her first leadership roles was in Beckley at Raleigh General Hospital as a night shift nursing supervisor.
“It was really then as I worked as a night shift nursing supervisor that I decided that I might want to advance my education so that I could help people differently,” she said.
Bowling said she felt if she was able to delve into more of an administrator role, she would still be able to help patients by impacting policy decisions instead of caring for them directly.
“I made the decision then and there that I was going to continue to educate myself and learn exactly what I could do to be able to help things in a bigger picture way,” she said.
“I could see that there might be a role where if I could impact policy decision, I would be able to help the greater good and understand the clinical aspects" and be an administrator who understood that.
With this in mind, Bowling went to earn a master’s in nursing from WVU in 1990, which, again, opened up doors.
In 2001, Bowling was named president and CEO of Raleigh General Hospital, a position she held for just under 10 years.
She then moved on to serve as cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources under then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. Around the same time, she also received a master’s in higher education from Capella University.
Then in July 2021, Bowling was named to her current position as president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital.
Confidence is key
Along the way, Bowling said the majority of her mentors were men because there were not many women in higher positions whoom she was able to look to.
“From the very beginning ... I was always in the minority,” she said. “There was always a significant majority of men in any group setting.”
Any time Bowling would meet with leadership at the hospital level or with other cabinet secretaries at the state capitol, she said 80 percent of the people in those meetings were men.
“I never saw that as a disadvantage because I always kept the attitude I was going to partner with whoever was available to me to help be successful in my role,” she said. “I tried to look at it as I was an equal and I was their partner and I think because I came in with that attitude, I never really had issues or barriers.”
Bowling said it was this confidence, instilled in her from a young age by her father, and her desire to work hard that helped her rise in the ranks in the health care industry.
“I was self-motivated as well,” she said.
“When I talk to young people, just getting into administration type work, I tell them, you have to be confident and you have to be self-motived. You can’t wait for someone to motivate you. You have to be willing to go the extra mile.”
Work-life balance
Bowling said another important life lesson she learned along the way, which appears to be harder on women than men, is finding the balance between work and home life.
“That was a hard lesson for me because I was very focused,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that I was maximizing my ability to help people and in the younger days of my career I needed to work because of finances.”
Bowling said this was a lesson she learned much later in her career but wished she had learned sooner.
She added that people often have this false concept of women in leadership roles that they can’t fully commit to their role while also caring for a family.
“Sometimes women think they can’t have that work-life balance,” Bowling said. “Or that people will think, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hire her because she cares more about her family than she does her work.’ People have these preconceived notions, and it's absolutely not true because women in leadership positions – they think differently. They do a great job, they are very capable and they also understand there should be some work-life balance.”
Bowling said she remembers feeling embarrassed about taking time off work in order to spend time with her son, Markus, and daughter, Danielle, now grown adults, and attend events they participated in.
“But we shouldn’t be (embarrassed),” she said. “Those are things that are important to your children but they’re also important to you and it helps you with that work-life balance.”
Now for Bowling, having a work-life balance means spending as much time with her two granddaughters, 10-year-old Madelynn and 3-year-old Myla.
“I tell folks my balance is seeing my grandchildren,” she said. “Whether it’s watching my granddaughter (Madelynn) play softball or playing with Barbies with (Myla). That’s my balance. I have to have a little of that if I’m going to take a fresh look at what’s happened at my hospital the next day.
"None of us need to feel embarrassed about having some work-life balance," Bowling said. "Some days are better than others, but everyone needs a mental and physical break.”
Understanding her community
Having that balance of life and work has never been more important, especially as health care workers continue to feel the strain of the Covid pandemic.
“I think it’s the most challenging time that I’ve seen in my career,” she said.
As the head of Princeton Community Hospital, Bowling said her responsibility is not just to the patients who seek care at her hospital but also to the roughly 1,400 people who work there.
Although her job is not without challenges, Bowling said, as a southern West Virginia girl herself, she understands culture and the drive of the people the Princeton hospital serves.
“I love being from here,” she said. “We’re very family-oriented. We love our families, and we care about each other.
“It’s always heartwarming to me to know and understand that culture because I think it’s valuable and I think when you’re dealing with patients and healing, we all need to think about that and how that impacts people in our community.”
Bowling said her background in nursing has also been an added benefit to her new position because she also understands some of the struggles her employees go through on a daily basis when treating patients.
Parental guidance
Regardless of the various titles she’s held over the years, Bowling said she still credits her parents with inspiring her to get to where she is today.
“My dad was a big influence on me and my mother too,” she said. “Even though she was a traditional housewife, she embraced that same philosophy for me. I was never told that you can’t do it. And for them it was always about how can we help you do it.”
Bowling said she realizes how fortunate she was growing up with parents with such progressive views.
“I grew up in a pretty traditional time period where I don’t know that everyone was encouraged the same way that I was encouraged,” she said. “But I was really fortunate.
"Sometimes my path was challenging but I always prayed about it and asked the Lord to guide me down the right path, and he was always there with me to be successful.”