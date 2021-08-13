Former Greater Beckley Christian School head boys basketball coach Brian Helton and four other people have been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to a new statewide board that can authorize new public charter schools.
Other members of the appointed new West Virginia Professional Charter School Board are John Waltz, the vice president for enrollment management at West Virginia Wesleyan College; Dewayne Duncan, a real estate developer in Kanawha County and former Republican candidate for Kanawha County Commission; Karen Bailey-Chapman, owner of public relations firm KB Advocacy in Jefferson County and a board member of the libertarian Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy; and Adam Kissel, a senior fellow at the Cardinal Institute.
The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board was created by the Legislature through House Bill 2012, passed during the 2021 regular session. The bill creates the Professional Charter School Board as one of four authorizers for charter school applications along with a county board of education, two county boards of education, and the state Board of Education under certain circumstances.
The Professional Charter School Board can authorize up to two statewide virtual charter schools, which can enroll no more than 5 percent of statewide headcount enrollment each school year. Public charter schools authorized by the new board are only subject to supervision by the state Board of Education when it comes to meeting standards for student performance.
Terms for the appointed members are staggered in one-year and two-year terms, though all future appointments will be for two-year terms.
The first meeting of the board is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Building 7 on the State Capitol grounds.