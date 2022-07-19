In an effort to assist coal miners who are interested in finding out if they have black lung disease, New River Health and Cabin Creek Health will be hosting a free event for filing federal black lung claims on Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black Lung Benefits Counselors will be on hand from various black lung clinics across the state. Any miner, working or not working, who has questions and want reliable answers should attend.
New River Health and Cabin Creek Health were established in the 1970s and were built by local coal miners who wanted to have their own reliable access to health care in their own community.
Coal miners have stayed involved in the two health systems by serving on their boards of directors. The clinics staff work closely with the area Black Lung Associations and make sure they have access to quality testing and screening for black lung disease.
