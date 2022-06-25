The West Virginia chief medical examiner in Charleston has positively identified the six people killed in the helicopter crash on Wednesday on W.Va. 17 near Blair in Logan County, according to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police.
They are:
John Nagle II, 53, of Austin, Texas
Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, N.C.
Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tenn.
Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, Fla.
Marvin Bledsoe, 64, of Chapmanville, W.Va.
Jack Collins, 65, of Chapmanville, W.Va.
According to Maddy, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the crash.