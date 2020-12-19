Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday honored outgoing Commissioner Ron Hedrick with a plaque in acknowledgment of his service to the county.
Commissioner Linda Epling presented the plaque during the regular meeting.
"For a job well done," she said.
Epling and Commission President Dave Tolliver had appointed Hedrick to the position in April 2019 to fill a vacancy left by Commission President Byrd White III, whom Gov. Jim Justice in March 2019 had appointed as secretary of the state Transportation Department.
Although Hedrick was defeated in May by Commissioner Greg Duckworth, who was sworn into office on Tuesday, Tolliver said that Hedrick will continue working on projects that will help the county.
"I have really and truly enjoyed working with all the commissioners, but I have never worked with anyone that had so much energy and dedication for Raleigh County," Tolliver said Monday. "Believe me, he has worked tirelessly on several projects that will benefit Raleigh County for many years to come."
Tolliver reported that Hedrick had worked with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher to secure $8 million in federal funds for site development at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
Currently, said Tolliver, Hedrick is working with scientists from the University of Mississippi, George Washington University and West Virginia University, along with Region One Workforce, to develop a coal diversification program, which turns coal into fertilizer.
"Hopefully, in a year or two, we'll see some benefits from that," said Tolliver.
Tolliver credited Hendrick with making $100,000 in upgrades at Fitzpatrick Park in MacArthur and launching a tournament that drew teams from across the eastern United States. Hedrick is currently working with West Virginia University Institute of Technology administrators to designate Fitzpatrick Park as the WVU Tech home softball field, said Tolliver.
At-Large Beckley Common Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said Hedrick has helped the county by bringing Mountaineer Food Bank in March and on several other projects, including Fitzpatrick Park.
"He's just a great guy," said Hunter. "He has been a wonderful county commissioner. We worked on a variety of things together, and I can say, very sincerely, that Ron looks to do things for the greater good. He's a jewel of a person."