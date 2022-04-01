Hearty rafters, kayakers hit the rapids

A hearty group of whitewater rafters and kayakers didn’t let a dose of April Fool’s snow get in the way of river fun Friday.
On a blustery, snowy morning, three boats with 18 Adventures on the Gorge guests, as well as a few kayakers, dipped their paddles into the water and went about the task of officially christening the company’s 2022 spring rafting season on the New River.
They shared the river Friday with customers of New & Gauley River Adventures.
Among the AOTG patrons pushing forward Friday in spite of less-than-ideal weather was Michael Filiaggi, a resident of northeastern Ohio.
“This is my first time whitewater rafting and being down in West Virginia, so I’m really excited,” he said minutes before the groups put in at the Cunard Access. After taking the plunge, in a manner, Friday in the Lower New River, Filiaggi will get married soon.
“I get married later this month, so this is for my bachelor party.”
He didn’t let Friday’s weather bother him too much. Saying he wouldn’t describe himself as “concerned,” he said the weather “just makes it a little more interesting. We’re all excited to get out there, and just ready for the adventure.”
“My dad and my brother, they’ve done this prior,” Filiaggi said. “My dad has probably been on the river a dozen times, and some of my soon-to-be-wife’s family is with us, and we’re all new-timers at this.”
About his frame of mind before departing the launch area, he said he was “open-minded, and ready to have fun.”
The Friday boaters on the Lower New put in at Cunard and planned to take out at Fayette Station in the shadow of the New River Gorge Bridge, explained Jay Young, a marketing photographer and videographer for AOTG.
“We’re going to run about 6 miles today,” said Young. Discussing the Friday river level and classification of the rapids expected to encounter, Young said,
“Officially, ratings don’t change, but they kinda do with water level. We’re about 3.5 feet today, which is a little bit low for spring; it would be super high for summer.
“I think we’re going to see rapids solidly in the Class IV range, with the big ones being a set of three rapids called the Keeneys, and another one called Double Z.”
Young said considerations are taken for unpleasant weather. “(It was) nuking snow on us earlier this morning,” he said with a laugh. “We try to make sure that everybody’s got the right kind of clothes, because the weather today, it’s not exactly a warm and toasty day. It’s a little chilly.”
Another aspect Friday involved the plan of attack for accomplishing the trip safely and with as little discomfort as possible. Young said,
“We’re going to run pretty fast. We’re not gonna stop for lunch; we’re not gonna lollygag around and take our time.
“We’re gonna get on the water, we’re going to paddle hard, ... and get off before anybody gets too cold.”
Young himself was pumped up and ready to go.
“Personally, I’m just completely psyched,” he said. “When we get to the end of the season in October, a lot of people are like ‘Whew, I need a rest.’ I’m generally like ‘I’m ready to go again, let’s do it all over again.’
“So I’ve been waiting all winter for this, and I am ready to rock.”
After the trip was complete, Young said it was a “super smooth” ride. After snow was “dumped” on the participants in the first 15 minutes, the weather improved the rest of the way, he said.
“We have seen renewed interest in outdoor adventures the past two years, and many of our guests have said they want to make rafting and other activities a regular occurrence,” said Roger Wilson, CEO of AOTG.
“We are ready for them, and we look forward to our classic rafting experiences and more.”
Most spring rafting occurs on the New River, with Gauley River rafting viewed as more opportunistic as flows are dependent upon water releases from Summersville Lake.
The New River includes lower and upper sections. Rafting on the Upper New River begins in mid-May and is considered more family-friendly.
AOTG also offers Gauley River rafting trips beginning in mid-May.
A new option this year for AOTG clients is signing up for the “Best Run of the Day” and letting the guides choose.
On any given day, the best run could be the Upper Gauley, Middle Gauley, Lower Gauley, Upper New or Lower New, as well as the less-frequently run Dries on the New River, the Cherry or the Middle Meadow River, according to a press release from Mesereau Public Relations.
