A hot dog, etc., sale and rummage sale will be Friday at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. The rummage will include clothes of all sizes, pocketbooks, TY babies, collectibles, something for everyone. The proceeds will go to the Food for Body and Soul food pantry.
editor's pick
Heart of God to have rummage sale fundraiser
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ronald Lee, 76, of Cyclone, died May 6, 2022, Logan Regional Medical Center. Service 1 pm Wednesday, May 11, Cyclone Church of God, Cyclone. Burial in Home Sweet Home Cemetery, Lorado, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Eugene Sterling, 86 of Prosperity died Monday May 9, 2022, RGH. Services 1 p.m. Thursday May 12 at Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville, visitation one hour prior to service. Burial Walker Memorial Park, Summersville. Arrangements by Waters Funeral Chapel.