A hot dog, etc., sale and rummage sale will be Friday at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. The rummage will include clothes of all sizes, pocketbooks, TY babies, collectibles, something for everyone. The proceeds will go to the Food for Body and Soul food pantry.

