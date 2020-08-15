Heart of God Ministries has canceled its annual back-to-school community picnic due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, following the motto of the pastor, Bishop Fred T. Simms, “The church is the community and the community is the church,” there will still be an event to serve the people of the community and surrounding areas.
A drive-through back-to-school bookbag giveaway is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
Backpacks will be given away, filled with school supplies, to children from Pre-K through college.
As a bonus, college freshmen and sophomores will be given the opportunity to be placed in a drawing to receive a brand-new laptop. Requirements for entry also include providing proof of college acceptance or proof that the person is a returning student. Valid contact information is required.
You may tune in to the Heart of God Ministries livestream, Sunday at 10 a.m., to watch the drawing. All recipients will be contacted using the information provided.
In keeping with the principle of giving back, this event will also include a food giveaway.
All safety practices will be in place. Drivers of vehicles are asked to wear a mask and stay in the vehicle.