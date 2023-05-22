charleston, w.va. – The Public Service Commission will conduct an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Gauley River is a distressed or failing utility.
The hearing, at Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 1 Walnut and Jackson St., will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, and stems from the general investigation into the interruptions of water service to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.
“It is a matter of basic human necessity and public safety that the Mount Olive Correctional Complex receive adequate and reliable water service,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “The Commission’s goal is to determine the most appropriate solution for everyone concerned.”
Parties to the general investigation are Gauley River, Kanawha Falls Public Service District, West Virginia American Water Company, the City of Summersville and the Consumer Advocate Division.
