The Mullens Opportunity Center in collaboration with South Central Educational Development, Inc., will host the “Making Health Happen” Health-Screening Event on Friday, Aug. 27, at the Mullens Opportunity Center, 300 Front St., Mullins, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Mullens County Health Screening will offer Covid-19 vaccines, blood pressure checks, BMI, diabetes screenings, Hepatitis C screenings, HIV testing, and giveaways. Tug River Clinic will provide its Mobile Health Unit for additional screenings. The LUCAS Lung Cancer Screening tractor-trailer will be available for lung cancer screenings; for this screening, a doctor’s order and insurance pre-approval is needed; contact Tug River at 304-732-7069 or 304-862-2588 for additional information.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
For more information or a vendor application, contact South Central Educational Development, Inc., 304-325-6105 or email dom@southcentraled.org or sced1@earthlink.net, or the Mullens Opportunity Center, railwv01@gmail.com or mullensproject@aol.com