Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Head Start is actively taking applications for the Pre-K 2021-2022
If you have children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, you may be eligible for this free service.
RCCAA Head Start has been nurturing children in Raleigh County for over 50 years. The program provides compressive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and families. Every year, these services are provided to more than 350 Raleigh County Pre-K children.
RCCAA Head Start has three stand-alone facilities that collaborate with every elementary school in Raleigh County.
For enrollment information, contact Family Service Coordinator Peggy Lafferty at 304-252-6396 extension 125. In order to enroll, you will need to fill out a pre-K application and show a birth certificate, a Social Security card, proof of income, guardianship papers (if applicable), an immunization record, a well check, and a dental check.
RCCAA will be hosting a variety of enrollment events. To find out more, follow the RCCAA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RCCAA.